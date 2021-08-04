Log in
Sustainability Becoming Mandatory for Business Growth Says Global Solutions Firm TUV SUD Vice President Simon Lemin During July Visit to Sichuan's Meishan California Smart City

08/04/2021 | 08:38am EDT
CHENGDU, China, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the official opening of Phase 1 of COFCO-developed Meishan California Smart City (MCSC), scheduled for Q3 2021 in Sichuan-Tianfu-Meishan New Area, Sichuan Province continues building its momentum as a global force in sustainability. Business, government, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and institutional leaders from around the world have been hosted at MCSC and praised Sichuan's sustainability leadership.

In a recent visit to explore opportunities at MCSC, Simon Lemin, Vice President of Industry Services for South Asia at TÜV SÜD, emphasized how critical sustainability has become to creating a successful business. "Sustainability is important to business in two ways," Lemin stated. "Firstly, it drives growth––sustainable companies are economically successful, not just with better performing stock prices, but also the internal and external transparency of being sustainable can be used as a powerful marketing strategy. And, of course, in many value chains today 'sustainability' and 'sustainable operations' are becoming a mandatory aspect of some markets. For example, the new draft EU Battery regulations requires sustainability to be considered throughout the entire supply chain. The second aspect of sustainability is related to public perception – being 'sustainable', wearing 'sustainable' or living 'sustainable' is a major topic for many people and considered a 'must have.' Simply put, sustainability is the pathway to a future for all of us and generations to come."

As encouraged by the UN 2015 Sustainable Development Goal 7, which is to "Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all", MCSC will promote use of sustainable energy throughout. The conceptual plan for MCSC, inspired by California and designed by AECOM, embraces clean energy, green technology, and sustainability in every aspect of its design to support live-work quality. The smart infrastructure at MCSC will enable rapid incorporation of new and improved technologies to ensure the development grows smarter over time. According to Jeffrey Chang, Chairman of Meishan California Smart Town and Development Co. Ltd., "This type of iterative growth quality is the essence of a truly sustainable development. It is also completely aligned with the principles of socially responsible investing because it promotes the most productive use of resources."

For more information, please visit https://cnmcsc.com/video?lang=en

Media Contact:
Susan Xiao
86-13207172800

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sustainability-becoming-mandatory-for-business-growth-says-global-solutions-firm-tuv-sud-vice-president-simon-lemin-during-july-visit-to-sichuans-meishan-california-smart-city-301347912.html

SOURCE Meishan California Smart Town and Development Co. Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2021
