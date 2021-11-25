Sustainable Agriculture: Diana Holding and University Mohammed VI Polytechnic Sign a Strategic Partnership

Driven by the spirit of innovation and support for research and development, Domaines Zniber, a subsidiary of Diana Holding, and the University Mohammed VI Polytechnic (UM6P), engage in an ambitious project through a partnership agreement signed this Wednesday, November 24, in Benguerir.

Rita Maria Zniber, CEO of Diana Holding, and Hicham El Habti, President of UM6P (Copyright Karim Tibari)

A strategic partnership was signed on Wednesday, November 24th in Benguerir, by Rita Maria Zniber, CEO of Diana Holding, and Hicham EL Habti, President of the University Mohammed VI Polytechnic (UM6P), in the presence of Otman Rouchdi, Director General of Domaines Zniber. This framework agreement establishes a Moroccan-Moroccan collaboration for precision agriculture aimed at the rational use of resources, especially water.

To this end, seven areas of cooperation have been identified, one of which has been the subject of a specific agreement concerning the deployment within the farms of Domaines Zniber of precision agriculture services developed by AgriEdge, a Business Unit of UM6P. Among other initiatives, an agricultural research center will be set up by the partners with two experimental platforms in Berkane and Meknes. The agreement also covers the co-development of a range of plant nutrition and the exchange of researchers. As such, it is an innovative approach, combined with a capacity for anticipation and agile adaptation, which reflects the commitment of the parties to join a dynamic contribution to the sustainability of agriculture.

Speaking at the signing of this major partnership, the CEO of Diana Holding, also Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zniber Domains, Rita Maria Zniber said, "This partnership will allow Zniber Domains to strengthen research, development and innovation in the agricultural and agro-industrial field, and to contribute to the food sovereignty of the country by joining forces with the UM6P. This is fully in line with the high guidelines of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist him, and the conclusions of the Special Commission on the Development Model in its report on the new development model.”

The President of Mohammed VI Polytechnic University, Hicham El Habti, said, "The challenges posed by climate change will undoubtedly affect our common conception of agricultural production, whether in terms of resource optimization or yield management. I am confident that the agricultural ecosystem of the Berkane and Meknes regions will benefit greatly from this partnership between the private sector and academia."

About Diana Holding

A major player in the food industry, Diana Holding has been consolidating and developing its presence in Morocco for over 55 years. This reference agribusiness group ranks 7th in the ranking of the most important private groups in Morocco, with a consolidated turnover of 3.352 billion dirhams in 2020 and 7,500 direct jobs.

About University Mohammed VI Polytechnic

University Mohammed VI Polytechnic is a multidisciplinary institution oriented towards applied research and innovation and turned towards Africa, which aims to place itself among the world's leading universities in these fields.

Committed to economic and human development, the university puts research, educational innovation and entrepreneurship at the service of the development of Morocco and Africa, industrial transformation, digitalization, R&D, and technology transfer. This positioning enables it to consolidate Morocco's avant-garde position in these fields, through the implementation of a unique partnership approach and the strengthening of the training offer in skills relevant to the future of Africa.

