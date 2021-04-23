Sustainable Business Summit in Ukraine for Earth Day

The following is an article submitted by Global Compact Network Ukraine.

KYIV, Ukraine, 23 April 2021 - On April 22, while we all celebrated International Earth Day, the Global Compact Network Ukraine was a partner at the 'Sustainable Business Summit'. The Summit served as a platform for 20 owners, CEOs of large companies, and CSR experts to share some of their strategies on how to build socially responsible and commercially successful businesses.

During this Summit, the Global Compact Network Ukraine held a panel discussion on 'The European Green Deal - Expectations and Opportunities: From the Perspective of Government and Businesses'. CEOs of Farmak, DTEK, BASF Ukraine, Industrial Milk Company, and Interpipe participated in the discussion, highlighting how these Ukrainian companies are engaged in sustainable development.

The government was also present, represented by the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, Roman Abramovsky. He talked about Ukraine's official environmental policy and its prospects for international cooperation within the European Union on ecological and environmental matters.

The CEO of Global Compact Network Ukraine, Tatiana Sakharuk, also participated in the Summit and talked about reasons why businesses need to transform themselves and build their strategies around sustainability principles.