Sustainable Construction Products Company Pretred Announces $3 Million Investment

05/11/2021 | 04:10pm EDT
INDIANAPOLIS, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretred, a Colorado-based company that produces industrial barriers from >95% recycled materials, has announced a $3 million seed investment led by HG Ventures, the corporate venture arm of The Heritage Group. Pretred will use this investment to scale its US-based tire and plastic recycling process to meet the growing demand for green construction products. Pretred is a graduate of the 2020 cohort of The Heritage Group Accelerator Powered by Techstars®, a program for mentoring and developing early-stage companies in the hardtech industries of advanced materials, infrastructure, and environmental services.

Tire waste has become a worldwide environmental challenge, with >1 billion sent to the landfill or burned every year. The Pretred technology recycles approximately 65,000 tires for every mile of barriers (880 barriers). These barriers reduce 98% of equivalent CO2 emissions vs. concrete barriers, providing a sustainable product for use in construction, roads, parks and beyond.

"By successfully raising our seed round, we can accelerate our scale up and deploy our barriers and blocks in markets that are in immediate need of high-performance sustainable materials," said Eric Davis, Chief Executive Officer at Pretred. "We value our partnership with The Heritage Group and have already tapped into their technical and market expertise in construction materials and the circular economy."

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to invest in Pretred, as we have been impressed with the creativity, experience and passion of their management team," said Ginger Rothrock, Senior Director at HG Ventures and Pretred board member. "We believe that Pretred is a pioneer in the manufacture of green construction materials by fashioning beautiful, rugged, and environmentally-responsible construction products from some of the worst polluting materials in the world."   

See https://www.pretred.com/ for more information.

About Pretred
Pretred repurposes waste tires and plastics into innovative and sustainable industrial use barriers and blocks. Our sustainable products have superior benefits and replace concrete, one of the most destructive materials on earth.

About HG Ventures
HG Ventures partners with entrepreneurs building a sustainable future in materials, infrastructure and industrial systems. We leverage the people, assets, and relationships of The Heritage Group to help entrepreneurs execute their vision. We invest in deals ranging from $1-10 million as a lead or syndicate partner, with additional capital set aside for follow-ons.

For more information
Sarah Mathison
Director, Marketing & Communications
The Heritage Group
smathison@thgrp.com
502-905-5518

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sustainable-construction-products-company-pretred-announces-3-million-investment-301289140.html

SOURCE HG Ventures; Pretred


© PRNewswire 2021
