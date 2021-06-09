Log in
Sustainable Development Goals Indicators (SDG) for Portugal

06/09/2021 | 06:23am EDT
Summary

Statistics Portugal is launching today a new edition of the national publication on the statistical monitoring of the UN 2030 Agenda, entitled 'Sustainable Development Goals: Indicators for Portugal | 2030 Agenda'. From the available indicators, it is possible to have a sense of the country's performance concerning the SDG, with progress being made in most of them.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 10:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
