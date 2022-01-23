Sustainable Fisheries Resources Development Project (Fourth South West Indian Ocean Fisheries Govern - P157801

The development objective of Sustainable Fisheries Resources Development Project for Maldives aims to improve management of fisheries at regional and national levels including support to establish mariculture in targeted atolls in the Maldives. This project has three components. 1) The first component, Augmentation of Institutional Capacity for Marine Fisheries Management, seeks to enhance the government's capacity to implement a more effective monitoring...

