Sustainable Forests & Livelihoods (SUFAL) Project - P161996

The development objective of the Sustainable Forests and Livelihoods (SUFAL) Project for Bangladesh is to improve collaborative forest management and increase benefits for forest dependent communities in targeted sites. It has four components. First component, Strengthening Institutions, Information Systems and Training will focus on improving organizational capacity, administrative and operational procedures, research and information systems, that...
* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature
Disclaimer
World Bank Group published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 17:29:01 UTC.