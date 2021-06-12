Log in
Sustainable Groundwater Management in SADC Member States Project Phase 2

06/12/2021 | 09:31pm EDT
  • Abstract
  • Key Details
  • Finances
  • Ratings
  • Results
Development Objective
The Project Development Objective is to develop capacity and knowledge for inclusive groundwater management and use in the SADC regi on at national and transboundary levels.
Key Details
Project Details
  • Project ID

    P175355

  • Status

    Active

  • Team Leader

    Anna Cestari

  • Borrower 2

    The Southern African Development Community (SADC)

  • Country

    Eastern Africa

  • Approval Date

    (as of board presentation)

    June 11, 2021

  • Total Project Cost 1

    US$ 9.00 million

  • Implementing Agency

    SADC-Groundwater Management Institute (SADC-GMI)

  • Region

    Africa East

  • Approval FY 3

    2021

  • Commitment Amount

    US$ 0.00 million

  • Environmental and Social Risk

    Moderate

  • Last Update Date

    June 11, 2021

  • Closing Date

    N/A

  • Consultant Services required

    Yes

  • Notes

    1. Total project cost includes funding from World Bank and non-bank sources in US$ millions. Active and Closed projects show current commitments. Proposed (pipeline) and dropped projects show the forecast amount. The commitment amount for projects in the pipeline is indicative and may be modified during the project preparation.

    2. Borrower refers to the Borrower of a Loan or Recipient of a Grant.

    3. 'Approval FY' is the World Bank's fiscal year in which the project was approved (or dropped if the status is dropped). The fiscal year is from July 1 - June 30. For example, July 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021 is FY21.

Sectors
No data available.
Themes
No data available.
Project Map
Finances
Financing Plan (US$ Millions)
No data available.
Financier Commitments
Cooperation In International Waters In Africa 9.00
Total Project Financing (US$ Millions)
Product Line IBRD/IDA
IBRD Commitment N/A
IDA Commitment N/A
IBRD + IDA Commitment N/A
Lending Instrument Investment Project Financing
Grant Amount 9.00
Total Project Cost** 9.00
Summary Status of World Bank Financing (US$ Millions) as of May 31, 2021
Download:
No data available.
Financier Approval Date Closing Date Principal Disbursed Repayments Interest, Charges & Fees
Detailed Financial Activity as of May 31, 2021
Download:
No data available.
Period Financier Transaction Type Amount (US$)
Footnotes

*The financial data in this block are updated on a monthly basis. For more information on World Bank lending by country please visit the Country Lending Summaries.

** Principal refers to the original US dollar amount of the loan, credit, or grant that was committed and approved. Disbursements represent increases in the balance outstanding due to payments made to borrowers, as well as capitalized charges (such as loan origination fees on IBRD loans). Repayments refer to the total principal amount paid or prepaid to IBRD or IDA in US dollars, calculated at the exchange rate on the value date of the individual repayment. Repayments include payments made by borrowers, debt relief provided by IDA, and payments made by third parties on behalf of the borrowers. The disbursed amount less the repaid amount, for loans and credits, may not equal the loan or credit balance outstanding due to exchange rate movements.

Ratings
IMPLEMENTATION RATINGS
No data available.
COMPLETION RATINGS
No data available.
INDEPENDENT EVALUATION RATINGS
No data available.
Results Framework
No data available.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2021 01:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
