Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sustainable Plastic Management is key to achieve Green Growth for Bangladesh

12/20/2021 | 12:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DHAKA, December 20, 2021 - Sustainable management of plastic will be crucial for Bangladesh to tackle the increasing plastic pollution and ensure green growth, says a new World Bank Report.

The 'Towards a Multisectoral Action Plan for Sustainable Plastic Management in Bangladesh' reportprovidesa blueprint for managing plastic pollution over the short term (2022-2023), medium-term (2024-2026), and long-term (2027-2030), which will require an integrated cross-sectoral approach. The National Action Plan for Sustainable Plastic Management focuses on circular use of plastic based on a 3R strategy: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. A circular economy will help create new value chains, green skills, employment, and innovative products while addressing social and environmental challenges.

"With rapid growth and urbanization, Bangladesh faced a sharp increase in both plastic use and pollution. The COVID-19 pandemic hasescalated the problem of mismanaged plastic waste," said Dandan Chen, World Bank Acting Country Director for Bangladesh. "Going forward, sustainable plastic management-from designing a product, to minimizing plastic use, to recycling-will be critical to ensure green growth for the country. We commend the government's commitment to implement a National Action Plan to beat plastic pollution."

The country's annual per capita plastic consumption in urban areas tripled to 9.0 kg in 2020 from 3.0 kg in 2005. Dhaka's annual per capita consumption of plastic is 22.5 kg, significantly higher than the national average. COVID 19 pandemic has worsened plastic pollution, especially from single-use plastic used in masks, gloves, and Personal Protective Equipment. A large part of the plastic waste is dumped in water bodies and rivers.

The National Action Plan for Sustainable Plastic Management sets a target of recycling 50 percent of plastics by 2025, phasing out targeted single-use plastic by 90 percent by 2026, and reducing plastic waste generation by 30 percent by 2030 from 2020/21 baseline.

The plan, which is aligned with the 8th Five-year plan, was based on needs collectively identified by the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, Department of Environment, private sector, and other stakeholders.

Bangladesh progressively took steps in curbing plastic pollution, with varied outcomes: in 2002, Bangladesh was the world's first country to ban plastic shopping bags. However, after some time, plastic pollution increased again. The Jute Packaging Act 2010 for six essential items (paddy, rice, wheat, maize, fertilizer, sugar) promoted an alternative to plastic packaging. In 2020, a High Court directed concerned authorities to ban Single-Use Plastic in coastal areas and all hotels and motels across the country.

"To implement the National Action Plan focusing on 3R strategy, commitment from all stakeholders, including citizens, the government, private sector, development partners, and citizens will be important," said Eun Joo Allison Yi, World Bank Senior Environment Specialist, and co-author of the report.

To implement the action plan, the report identifies policy reforms, technologies, infrastructures, investment, and institutional capacity-building needs. The report was prepared in collaboration with the Department of Environment and PROBLUE, a multi-donor trust fund.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 17:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:47pIIROC Trading Halt - OML
AQ
12:46pThe Golden Age of Gas in the MSGBC Basin With the landmark GTA LNG and Sangomar oil field developments coming online in 2023, a panel discussion focused on regional collaboration and development within the MSGBC Basin and howe the impact of gas discoveries in the region have ushered a new golden age of gas
AQ
12:46pHealth Net's “RVax 180” Initiative Brings 180 Mobile Vaccination Clinics to Communities and Schools Disproportionately Impacted by COVID-19
BU
12:46pCharles Schwab Field Omaha to Host College World Series
DJ
12:45pWho chief scientist soumya swaminathan says existing immunity in parts of south africa could account for milder omicron cases
RE
12:45pDisclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (16 december to 17 December 2021)
AQ
12:45pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TACO, FLOW, FIBK, SUNS; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
12:45pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TACO, FLOW, FIBK, SUNS; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
12:43pWOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP : Metromile, Inc. Data Breach Investigation Alert
GL
12:42pFinsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks, oil falter on Omicron, Biden spending plan setbacks
2Tesla's Musk says he will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year
3China would not fear confrontation with U.S. - foreign minister
4Novo Nordisk shares tank after key drug hope hit by U.S. supply issues
5Analyst recommendations: Anthem, AT&T, Block, Fedex, Visa...

HOT NEWS