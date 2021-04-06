Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. Announces Initial Public Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brompton Funds Limited (the “Manager”) is pleased to announce that Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (the “Company”) has filed a preliminary prospectus dated March 31, 2021 in respect of an initial public offering of class A shares and preferred shares (the “Preliminary Prospectus”).

The Company will invest in a globally diversified and actively managed portfolio (the “Portfolio”) consisting primarily of dividend-paying securities of power and infrastructure companies, whose assets, products and services the Manager believes are facilitating the multi-decade transition toward decarbonization and environmental sustainability. The Portfolio will include investments in companies operating in the areas of renewable power, green transportation, energy efficiency, and communications, among others (“Sustainable Power and Infrastructure Companies”). In seeking to achieve its investment objectives, the Company intends to target investments in Sustainable Power and Infrastructure Companies that have positive and/or improving environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) characteristics as identified by the Manager.

The class A shares will be offered at a price of $10.00 per share. The investment objectives for the class A shares are to provide holders with regular monthly non-cumulative cash distributions and the opportunity for capital appreciation through exposure to the Portfolio. The monthly cash distribution is targeted to be $0.06667 per class A share representing a yield on the issue price of the class A shares of 8.0% per annum.

The preferred shares will be offered at a price of $10.00 per share. The investment objectives for the preferred shares are to provide holders with fixed cumulative preferential quarterly cash distributions and to return the original issue price of $10.00 to holders on May 29, 2026, subject to extension for successive terms of up to five years as determined by the board of directors of the Company. The quarterly cash distribution will be $0.1250 per preferred share ($0.50 per annum, or 5.0% per annum on the issue price of $10.00 per preferred share), until May 29, 2026. The preferred shares have been provisionally rated Pfd-3 by DBRS Limited.

Prospective purchasers investing in the Company will have the option of paying for shares in cash or paying for class A shares or units by an exchange of freely-tradable listed securities of any eligible issuers listed in the Preliminary Prospectus (the “Exchange Option”). Prospective purchasers who utilize the Exchange Option are required to deposit their securities of exchange eligible issuers by no later than 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on April 22, 2021 through CDS. Please contact your investment advisor or refer to the Preliminary Prospectus for detailed information on how to participate in the offering by way of either cash purchase or the exchange option.

The syndicate of agents for the offering is being led by RBC Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc. and Scotiabank and includes BMO Capital Markets, TD Securities Inc., Hampton Securities Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Raymond James Ltd., Richardson Wealth Limited, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., Mackie Research Capital Corporation and Manulife Securities Incorporated.

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including TSX traded closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

This offering is only made by prospectus. A preliminary prospectus containing important detailed information relating to the shares has been filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and is still subject to completion or amendment. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from one of the agents listed above. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the Company. You can find more detailed information about the Company in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this news release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Company, to the future outlook of the Company and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Company. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor will there be any sale of such securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.