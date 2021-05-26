Sustainable Technology Firm Footprint Named to CNBC Disruptor 50 List

Footprint is disrupting the materials science industry by eliminating single- and short-term -use plastic

Footprint, a sustainable technology firm specializing in materials science engineering, today announced that it is included on the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 list. The CNBC Disruptor 50 features private companies that are changing the world and transforming the way that society advances through innovation. This is CNBC’s ninth annual list spotlighting private companies leading out of the pandemic with business models and growth rates aligned with a rapid pace of technological change.

Footprint's goal is to reimagine what the world’s environment and human health looks like without unnecessary plastic, by designing, developing, and manufacturing technologies that are made from plant-based, compostable, and recyclable fibers. Footprint is already working with some of the world's largest consumer packaged goods companies to replace the single- and short-term plastics used in common packaging for items such as frozen and microwavable meals, produce, meat, take-out containers, cups, lids, and straws. Footprint uses this technology to create solutions that perform like plastic, that nature can digest while helping to solve plastic pollution and the negative health impacts of plastic.

“We are proud to be named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 as we offer innovative materials solutions to address some of the world's most challenging health and pollution problems,” said Footprint CEO Troy Swope. “Footprint is making an increasingly measurable impact every day that will lead to healthier people and a healthier planet. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and innovation by our team.”

Footprint’s innovative materials made from plant-based fiber packaging, combined with advanced coating technologies, protects food products and increases shelf life, while keeping harmful plastics out of the food chain, and before being digestible by the earth.

About Footprint

Footprint has a clear vision to provide solutions to businesses and direct to consumers that eliminate single-use and short-term use plastics. Footprint’s team of engineers use plant-based, molded-fiber technology to design, develop and manufacture biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable products that are on par with plastic’s cost and exceed its performance, keeping harmful chemicals away from consumers in materials digestible by the earth. Footprint is rapidly expanding into new categories with differentiated and patented solutions for customers. Footprint’s products have already led to a global redirection of 61 million pounds of plastic waste from entering the air, earth, and water working with leading global consumer brands.

Footprint, founded in 2013 by two materials engineers from Intel, Troy Swope and Yoke Chung, has more than 1,500 employees and is based in Gilbert, AZ with operations in the U.S., Mexicali, Europe and Asia.

