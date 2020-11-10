Log in
Sustainable Tourism Market Growth Will Reduce During 2020-2024 | Technavio

11/10/2020 | 01:16am EST

Technavio has been monitoring the sustainable tourism market and the growth is poised to reduce by USD 130.12 billion during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005982/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sustainable Tourism Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sustainable Tourism Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the sustainable tourism market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to decrease compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by Type, which is the leading segment in the market?
    Domestic
  • What are the major trends in the market?
    The rising popularity of organic sustainable tourism
  • Who are the top players in the market?
    And Beyond Holdings (Proprietary) Ltd., Adventure Alternative Ltd., Better Places International BV, BOUTECO Ltd., G Adventures, Intrepid Group, Kind Traveler PBC, Responsible Travel, Wild Frontiers Adventure Travel Ltd., and Wilderness Safaris are the top players in the market.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
    The market is driven by the shifting preference toward local and authentic experiences. However, the inability of developing countries to implement sustainable tourism policies will challenge growth.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. And Beyond Holdings (Proprietary) Ltd., Adventure Alternative Ltd., Better Places International BV, BOUTECO Ltd., G Adventures, Intrepid Group, Kind Traveler PBC, Responsible Travel, Wild Frontiers Adventure Travel Ltd., and Wilderness Safaris are some of the major market participants. Although the shifting preference toward local and authentic experiences will offer immense growth opportunities, the inability of developing countries to implement sustainable tourism policies is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this sustainable tourism market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Sustainable Tourism Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Sustainable Tourism Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Domestic
    • International
  • Geography
    • Europe
    • North America
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44949

Sustainable Tourism Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The sustainable tourism market report covers the following areas:

  • Sustainable Tourism Market Size
  • Sustainable Tourism Market Trends
  • Sustainable Tourism Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising popularity of organic sustainable tourism as one of the prime reasons driving the Sustainable Tourism Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Sustainable Tourism Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist sustainable tourism market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the sustainable tourism market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the sustainable tourism market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sustainable tourism market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Domestic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • International - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • And Beyond Holdings (Proprietary) Ltd.
  • Adventure Alternative Ltd.
  • Better Places International BV
  • BOUTECO Ltd.
  • G Adventures
  • Intrepid Group
  • Kind Traveler PBC
  • Responsible Travel
  • Wild Frontiers Adventure Travel Ltd.
  • Wilderness Safaris

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

     

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
