STORY: The pardons of five of the 19 offences for which she was convicted mean six years will be shaved off Suu Kyi's 33-year jail term, but Aris, who is a British national, likened the move to a propaganda exercise.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since early 2021, when the military overthrew Suu Kyi's elected government and cracked down on opponents of military rule, with thousands jailed or killed.

The 78-year-old Nobel laureate, who was detained during the coup, denies all the charges for which she was convicted, ranging from incitement and election fraud to corruption, and has been appealing against them.