Svenska Rikslagen: New political party in Sweden

01/17/2022 | 04:01am EST
Press Conference to be held on 22 January, 2022

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The party Svenska Rikslagen has been registered in Sweden. The party is focused on being voted into the Swedish Parliament in the September 2022 election.  

Our background

Svenska Rikslagen was created in response to the Swedish government's response to the Covid pandemic.  

Our agenda

With the origin from the UN convention of human rights and with support of Sweden's national laws, Svenska Rikslagen will at an individual level, together with advocates and scientists, evaluate elected leaders' actions and where applicable demand responsibility.

Svenska Rikslagen plans to question and evaluate:

  • The judicial legitimacy for a vaccine passport
  • The responsibility concerning vaccination programs directed at children and youth
  • The systematic discrimination against non-vaccinated citizens
  • Responsibility and benefits of the vaccines' effects vs. adverse reactions 
  • The lock-downs' economic effects 

Our voters - together we are strong

Svenska Rikslagen does not differentiate between ethnic backgrounds, man or woman, vaccinated or unvaccinated.  Svenska Rikslagen is a politically unalligned party which takes a stand for all Swedish citizens who seek truth and justice.

With the party Svenska Rikslagen, citizens and people from all walks of life receive a gathering place to unite and speak out. It is no longer about public health or dividing people into groups of vaccinated and unvaccinated. It is about uniting the people and standing up for our human rights. 

Invitation for press conference

Participation: Members of the board, representatives for the party, journalists, etc.

Place: Stockholm, Sweden. Exact address will be presented on our website.

Date: Saturday 22 January 2022 at 10.00 AM                                           

Party chairman Svenska Rikslagen

Contact: 
Martin Zetterstedt
+46 709769977
martinzetterstedt@hotmail.com
val@svenskarikslagen.se

www.svenskarikslagen.se

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1726814/Svenska_Rikslagen_Logo.jpg

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/svenska-rikslagen--new-political-party-in-sweden-301461420.html

SOURCE Svenska Rikslagen


© PRNewswire 2022
