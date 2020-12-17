Log in
Sveriges Riksbank : Efficient vaccination against COVID-19 entails major macroeconomic benefits

12/17/2020 | 04:43am EST
Each month that the pandemic is shortened can mean GDP is SEK 25 billion higher and public finances are improved by SEK 20 billion. The 130,000 people who are out of work as a result of the pandemic and all those who have been furloughed could also get back to work sooner. These calculations have been made by Magnus Lindskog and Ingvar Strid in a new Economic Commentary. The figures are a rough estimates, but nevertheless provide an indication of what economic values can be gained if vaccination can be implemented efficiently.

Disclaimer

Sveriges Riksbank published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 09:42:00 UTC


© Publicnow 2020
