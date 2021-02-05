Log in
Sveriges Riksbank : Plan for harmonising the Swedish securities market's post-trade processes

02/05/2021 | 04:36am EST
The Riksbank invited relevant market actors to a round-table meeting in October 2019, to discuss the future of securities settlement in Sweden. They agreed that a harmonisation to European standards is necessary for the Swedish market to remain attractive and efficient. One reason why Swedish post-trade processes differ from European ones is that the Swedish market elected in the 2010s to remain outside the European Central Bank's platform, TARGET2-Securities (T2S). T2S is a platform for securities settlement in central bank money that was launched in 2015. The Riksbank established the Coordination Forum for Swedish Post-trade Harmonisation to draw up a plan for harmonisation to European standards. Participants and interested parties in the Swedish securities market have taken part in this work.

Sveriges Riksbank published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


