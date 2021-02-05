Sveriges Riksbank : Plan for harmonising the Swedish securities market's post-trade processes

The Riksbank invited relevant market actors to a round-table meeting in October 2019, to discuss the future of securities settlement in Sweden. They agreed that a harmonisation to European standards is necessary for the Swedish market to remain attractive and efficient. One reason why Swedish post-trade processes differ from European ones is that the Swedish market elected in the 2010s to remain outside the European Central Bank's platform, TARGET2-Securities (T2S). T2S is a platform for securities settlement in central bank money that was launched in 2015. The Riksbank established the Coordination Forum for Swedish Post-trade Harmonisation to draw up a plan for harmonisation to European standards. Participants and interested parties in the Swedish securities market have taken part in this work. Attachments Original document

