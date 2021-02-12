Sveriges Riksbank : Riksbank extends test of technical solution for the e-krona

In partnership with Accenture, the Riksbank is conducting a pilot project to develop a proposal for a technical solution for an e-krona that can work as a complement to cash. The main aim of the pilot is for the Riksbank to increase its knowledge of a central bank-issued digital krona. The project is now being extended to the end of February 2022. The aim for the coming year is to continue developing the technical solution, with the focus on performance, scalability, testing of off-line functions and bringing external participants into the test environment. Attachments Original document

