News

Latest News
Latest News 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sveriges Riksbank : Riksbank extends test of technical solution for the e-krona

02/12/2021 | 04:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In partnership with Accenture, the Riksbank is conducting a pilot project to develop a proposal for a technical solution for an e-krona that can work as a complement to cash. The main aim of the pilot is for the Riksbank to increase its knowledge of a central bank-issued digital krona. The project is now being extended to the end of February 2022. The aim for the coming year is to continue developing the technical solution, with the focus on performance, scalability, testing of off-line functions and bringing external participants into the test environment.

Disclaimer

Sveriges Riksbank published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 09:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
