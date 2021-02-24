Sveriges Riksbank : What does research say about the effects of central bank balance sheet policies?

In a time when traditional monetary policy tools such as the policy rate is approaching the possible lower bound, central banks in many parts of the world had to expand their toolboxes. An increasing number of them have therefore taken measures that have caused their balance sheets to increase. Attachments Original document

