Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Swab throat too during rapid COVID test, Israel's Health Ministry says

01/10/2022 | 01:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Man holds a swab sample as he demonstrates operating of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) checking system, in Lod

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel's Health Ministry on Monday instructed people self-testing for COVID-19 to swab their throat as well as their nose when using rapid antigen kits to increase the chances of detecting the Omicron variant.

The recommendation goes against the advice of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which has said manufacturers' instructions should still be followed and that incorrect use of throat swabs could pose a safety risk.

On Israeli Army Radio, Sharon Alroy-Preis, Israel's public health chief, said antigen - or lateral flow - tests, used widely in the country, are less sensitive than PCR tests in detecting illness.

"In order to increase their sensitivity we will from now on recommend swabbing the throat and the nose. It's not what the manufacturer instructs but we are instructing this," she said.

The ministry later issued guidelines which said a swab should be taken from the throat and then from one nostril.

"It has the potential to improve the reliability of the test," Salman Zarka, Israel's pandemic-response coordinator, told a news conference, adding that the ministry would release a video showing how to use the new method.

Zarka said the ministry had spoken with companies supplying the test kits before issuing the new recommendation.

Rhenium, one of the Israeli importers of antigen kits, said earlier the Health Ministry had not consulted with it before issuing the new guidelines and that the tests, not checked by the company for throat swabs, were intended for nasal swabs.

MORE THAN ONE TEST

With Omicron pushing daily infection cases to record highs, health officials have prioritised risk groups for PCR testing and trusted younger, vaccinated people to test at home if exposed to COVID-19. [L1N2TM11R]

Alroy-Preis said that when exposed to a carrier, people should take more than one test or wait three days after exposure before testing with rapid kits.

The quarantine period for those testing positive is expected to be shortened from 10 to seven days, though a final decision has not been made, the Health Ministry's director general said.

Some infectious disease experts have advocated throat swabbing with antigen tests because people can transmit Omicron to others when the virus has infected their throat and saliva but not yet reached their nose.

A study released on Wednesday by online archive medRxiv before peer review looked at 29 Omicron-infected workers in high-risk professions who had PCR and antigen tests simultaneously on multiple days. The PCR tests of saliva detected the virus on average three days before rapid nose-swab samples became positive.

However, the U.S. FDA tweeted on Friday: "When it comes to at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 tests, those swabs are for your nose and not your throat". Throat swabs, it said, "if used incorrectly, can cause harm to the patient".

Israel has confirmed around 1.5 million infections since the coronavirus pandemic began, and more than 8,000 deaths, and says around 60% of its 9.4 million population is now fully vaccinated.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Jo Mason, Philippa Fletcher and Mark Heinrich)

By Maayan Lubell


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:55pItaly's Draghi says EU countries could agree on joint gas procurement
RE
01:53pU.S. aims to double cover crop planting to address climate change
RE
01:52pOil prices fall on demand concerns and rising Libyan output
RE
01:50pGold eases on robust yields as focus turns on U.S. inflation data
RE
01:49pReal estate tycoon Robert Durst, convicted of murder, dies -New York Times
RE
01:47pBiden to push filibuster changes in MLK hometown Atlanta
RE
01:45pEIG-led investors in Aramco oil pipelines hire banks for dual-tranche bonds
RE
01:41pChile, a vaccine front-runner, launches fourth COVID dose
RE
01:41pSwab throat too during rapid COVID test, Israel's Health Ministry says
RE
01:41pU.S. breaks COVID-19 hospitalization record at over 132,000 as Omicron surges
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French tech company Atos issues new profit warning, causing its shares ..
2Stocks fall further as U.S. yield climb unnerves investors
3Moderna improves forecast for 2022 sales from COVID-19 vaccine
4Djokovic back in practice after winning appeal to stay in Australia
5Analysis-Shrink to fit: the year Big Oil starts to become Small Oil

HOT NEWS