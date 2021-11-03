Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SwapsInfo Third Quarter of 2021 and Year-to-September 30, 2021 Review

11/03/2021 | 10:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
November 3, 2021

The latest ISDA SwapsInfo Quarterly Review shows that traded notional for both interest rate derivatives (IRD) and credit derivatives increased during the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Key highlights for the third quarter of 2021 include:

  • IRD traded notional increased by 8.9% to $49.6 trillion in the third quarter of 2021 from $45.5 trillion in the third quarter of 2020. Trade count rose by 21.0% to 434.8 thousand from 359.3 thousand over the same period.
  • Cleared IRD transactions comprised 77.1% of total IRD traded notional and 73.2% of total trade count.
  • IRD traded on a swap execution facility (SEF) represented 65.2% of total IRD traded notional and 66.1% of trade count.
  • Credit derivatives traded notional increased by 17.7% to $2.1 trillion in the third quarter of 2021 versus $1.8 trillion in the third quarter of 2020. Trade count fell by 2.6% to 52.1 thousand from 53.5 thousand over the same period.
  • Cleared credit derivatives transactions made up 81.1% of total traded notional and 84.2% of total trade count.
  • SEF-traded credit derivatives comprised 79.9% of total traded notional and 83.2% of total trade count.

Click on the PDFs below to read the full summary and/or full report.

Disclaimer

ISDA – International Swaps and Derivatives Association Inc. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 14:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:56aFORM 8.3 - TIBRA TRADING PTY LIMITED : Gcp student living plc
DJ
10:55aEni and the Civil Protection Department sign Memorandum of Understanding to further strengthen cooperation in Italy
PU
10:55aHigher energy prices to drive up global inflation to 3.23% in 2021, says GlobalData
PU
10:55a&LDQUO;AMTC 2021 : Leonardo grows stronger in the US EMS helicopter with two new contracts for AW119Kx and AW169”
PU
10:55aHigh-tech tyres for automotive passions
PU
10:55aDisclosure of transactions in own shares
PU
10:55aRJK's Receives 12.2 Tonne Sample Results, Yields Similarities to Lherzolitic Kimberlite Diamond Mines Hosting Large Diamonds
PU
10:55aISSUANCE OF NOTES - Form 6-K
PU
10:55aProposal to the Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
10:55aA Steep Path to 1.5°C Needs Leadership
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WRAPUP 2-With bond-buying 'taper' on track, Fed turns wary eye to infla..
2TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer confirms preliminary Q3/9M results with healt..
3Deere strike set to continue as workers reject second contract
4BMW reports Q3 earnings of 2.88 billion euros, beating expectations
5Interim report for the first nine months of 2021

HOT NEWS