SwapsInfo Third Quarter of 2021 and Year-to-September 30, 2021 Review

November 3, 2021

The latest ISDA SwapsInfo Quarterly Review shows that traded notional for both interest rate derivatives (IRD) and credit derivatives increased during the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Key highlights for the third quarter of 2021 include:

IRD traded notional increased by 8.9% to $49.6 trillion in the third quarter of 2021 from $45.5 trillion in the third quarter of 2020. Trade count rose by 21.0% to 434.8 thousand from 359.3 thousand over the same period.

Cleared IRD transactions comprised 77.1% of total IRD traded notional and 73.2% of total trade count.

IRD traded on a swap execution facility (SEF) represented 65.2% of total IRD traded notional and 66.1% of trade count.

Credit derivatives traded notional increased by 17.7% to $2.1 trillion in the third quarter of 2021 versus $1.8 trillion in the third quarter of 2020. Trade count fell by 2.6% to 52.1 thousand from 53.5 thousand over the same period.

Cleared credit derivatives transactions made up 81.1% of total traded notional and 84.2% of total trade count.

SEF-traded credit derivatives comprised 79.9% of total traded notional and 83.2% of total trade count.

Click on the PDFs below to read the full summary and/or full report.