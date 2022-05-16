Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sweden, Finland NATO membership would increase Baltic security - Estonia

05/16/2022 | 01:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN (Reuters) - Sweden and Finland joining NATO would increase the security of the Baltic region, Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets said.

"When we see that in our neighbourhood also other democratic countries belong to NATO, it would mean that we could have broader joint exercises and also ... more defence cooperation," Liimets told Reuters in Berlin where she joined a meeting with other NATO counterparts on Saturday.

Liimets said she hoped Sweden, Finland and Turkey would overcome differences on the Nordic states joining the alliance, adding that the Berlin meeting atmosphere was very supportive.

"We have seen some differences, but we have also seen a willingness of those countries to overcome the differences," she said.

Estonia appreciates NATO enforcing its presence in the Baltic region but would like the allies to move from enhancing their presence to enhancing their defence.

"It would mean that we would have more robust presence of land forces, but also air and maritime defence," she added.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:09aBOJ's Kuroda warns against excess FX volatility
RE
02:07aJGB yields steady in thin trading; solid demand at linker auction
RE
02:04aSouth Korea offers working level talks to North Korea on COVID-19
RE
02:04aHolcim looking at 10 acquisition targets - CEO
RE
02:03aGold hovers near three-month low as dollar strength continues
RE
02:00aJapan to keep calendar-based JGB sales to market unchanged after extra budget - draft
RE
02:00aEuropean dealmakers face shrinking debt options as recession risk looms
RE
02:00aJapan govt to keep fy2022/23 calendar-based jgb sales to market…
RE
01:59aAnalysis-Neutral Switzerland leans closer to NATO in response to Russia
RE
01:59aAnalysis-Neutral Switzerland leans closer to NATO in response to Russia
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese developers' debt woes worsen as sales, yuan weaken
2Ex-Morrisons boss appointed CEO of food manufacturer Greencore
3Oil prices slide as investors take profit; supply fear still looms
4Changes in Oriola Management Team
5PT027, a novel fixed-dose combination of albuterol and budesonide, used..

HOT NEWS