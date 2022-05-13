Sweden: Joining NATO would reduce conflict risk

"Swedish NATO membership would raise the threshold for military conflicts and thus have a conflict-preventing effect in northern Europe," Linde told reporters when presenting a parliament report on security.

Sweden will be more vulnerable to attack if it is the only Nordic or Baltic country to remain outside NATO, the all-party review said, though it added that Russia could retaliate if the country applied.

"If Sweden chooses to seek NATO membership, there is a risk of a reaction from Russia," Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist said.

"Let me state that, in such a case, we are prepared to deal with any counter-response."