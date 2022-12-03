Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Sweden deports man with alleged ties to Kurdish militant group

12/03/2022 | 12:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANKARA (Reuters) -Sweden on Friday deported a Kurdish man with alleged links to Kurdish militant group the PKK, a government minister told Swedish Television, as Ankara keeps up pressure on the Nordic country to meet its demands in return for NATO membership.

Mahmut Tat had sought asylum in Sweden in 2015 after being sentenced in Turkey for six years and 10 months for alleged links to the PKK. His final asylum application was denied last year by the Swedish Migration Agency.

Swedish Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard did not reply to requests for comment but told SVT that the government had played no part in the decision.

"It is about a deportation case where an individual has had his asylum application rejected," she told SVT. "The government has no role in ruling on asylum applications."

Turkish state television TRT said Tat was sent to an Istanbul prison on Saturday. Swedish authorities were not immediately available for comment.

Sweden and Finland applied in May to join NATO in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but ran into objections from Turkey, which accused the two countries of harbouring militants from the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and other groups.

Turkey said on Wednesday that Sweden and Finland had made progress towards NATO membership but that they still needed to do more to satisfy Ankara's demands on tackling militant groups.

Others wanted by Ankara are people with alleged links to Fethullah Gulen - a Turkish cleric who lives in the United States and is accused of orchestrating 2016's failed coup attempt against Erdogan.

Stockholm and Helsinki deny harbouring militants but have pledged to cooperate with Ankara to fully address its security concerns and also to lift arms embargoes.

NATO makes its decisions by consensus, meaning that both countries require the approval of all 30 countries. Only Turkey still stands opposed to the two countries' membership.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Johan AhlanderEditing by Ros Russell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.62% 62.572 Delayed Quote.-18.33%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.06% 18.6303 Delayed Quote.39.82%
Latest news "Economy"
01:05pSpanish police say origin of letter bombs was city of Valladolid - paper
RE
12:50pAmbush claimed by Pakistani Taliban kills three police officers in northern Pakistan
RE
12:37pSweden deports man with alleged ties to Kurdish militant group
RE
12:10pEl Salvador deploys 10,000 troops to gang-run capital suburb
RE
11:58aSouth Africa's Ramaphosa will not resign after support from allies - spokesperson
RE
11:50aPakistan's new army chief says will defend "motherland" during visit to disputed Kashmir
RE
11:34aBeijing, Shenzhen loosen more COVID curbs
RE
11:28aArchegos' Bill Hwang says prosecutor misconduct justifies indictment's dismissal
RE
11:21aBoE's Dhingra warns of deeper and longer recession with higher rates
RE
11:18aGermany to force energy providers to justify future price hikes
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1OPEC+ will keep oil policy unchanged in review talks - sources
2Russia likely planning to encircle Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut, Brit..
3Wall Street closes modestly lower after jobs report
4Italy secures U.S. guarantees to unlock funding for Lukoil refinery
5UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE-CAPTURE OF DONETSK OBLAST WOULD HAVE LI…

HOT NEWS