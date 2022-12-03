Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Sweden extradites man with alleged terrorism links to Turkey -media

12/03/2022 | 08:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANKARA (Reuters) - Sweden on Friday extradited a Kurdish man with alleged links to terrorism to Turkey as Ankara keeps up pressure on the Nordic country to meet its demands in return for NATO membership, Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported on Saturday.

Mahmut Tat had sought asylum in Sweden in 2015 after being sentenced in Turkey for six years and 10 months for alleged links to the Kurdish militant group the PKK.

Turkish state television TRT said Tat was sent to an Istanbul prison on Saturday. Swedish authorities were not immediately available for comment.

Sweden and Finland applied in May to join NATO in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but ran into objections from Turkey, which accused the two countries of harbouring militants from the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and other groups.

Turkey said on Wednesday that Sweden and Finland had made progress towards NATO membership but that they still needed to do more to satisfy Ankara's demands on tackling terrorism.

Others wanted by Ankara are people with alleged links to Fethullah Gulen - a Turkish cleric who lives in the United States and is accused of orchestrating 2016 failed coup attempt against Erdogan.

Stockholm and Helsinki deny harbouring militants but have pledged to cooperate with Ankara to fully address its security concerns and also to lift arms embargoes.

NATO makes its decisions by consensus, meaning that both countries require the approval of all 30 countries. Only Turkey still stands opposed to the two countries' membership.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Ros Russell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.62% 62.572 Delayed Quote.-18.33%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.06% 18.6303 Delayed Quote.39.82%
Latest news "Economy"
10:26aOPEC+ will keep oil policy unchanged in review talks - sources
RE
10:12aRussia, Belarus defence ministers hold talks in Minsk - state media
RE
10:02aMacron says new security architecture should give guarantees for Russia
RE
10:01aIndia's Oyo lays off 600 employees as part of 'wide ranging' reorganisation
RE
09:26aMusk says 'possible' that Twitter gave preference to leftists during Brazil election
RE
09:17aItaly secures U.S. guarantees to unlock funding for Lukoil refinery
RE
09:09aIraqi oil minister says OPEC members committed to agreed production rates
RE
08:50aU.S. Navy intercepts fishing boat smuggling ammunition in Gulf of Oman -statement
RE
08:41aSweden extradites man with alleged terrorism links to Turkey -media
RE
08:32aMacron says "no panic" about possible French power cuts
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street closes modestly lower after jobs report
2Russia likely planning to encircle Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut, Brit..
3UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE-CAPTURE OF DONETSK OBLAST WOULD HAVE LI…
4Renault and Nissan forgo Dec. 7 announcement of new deal -JNN
5Italy secures U.S. guarantees to unlock funding for Lukoil refinery

HOT NEWS