STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's financial supervisory authority has fined Nasdaq Stockholm 100 million Swedish crowns ($9.59 million) for not complying with bourse rules at several occasions in recent years, the regulator said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Investigations show that, in conjunction with ... four company events, there have been deficiencies in how Nasdaq Stockholm has conducted its trading monitoring, which should prevent, identify and report insider dealing," it said.

"The investigations also show that Nasdaq Stockholm on two occasions initiated trading in financial instruments in violation of the regulatory framework."

($1 = 10.4251 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)