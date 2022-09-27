Advanced search
Sweden issues warning of two gas leaks on Nord Stream 1 pipeline

09/27/2022 | 02:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nord Stream is seen at the headquarters of Nord Stream AG in Zug

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's Maritime Authority said on Tuesday it had issued a warning of two leaks on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline in Swedish and Danish waters.

"There are two leaks on Nord Stream 1 - one in Swedish economic zone and one in Danish economic zone. They are very near each other," a Swedish Maritime Administration spokesperson told Reuters.

The leaks were located northeast of the Danish island Bornholm, the spokesperson said. It was not immediately clear what had caused the leaks.

On Monday, Danish authorities asked ships to steer clear of a five nautical mile radius southeast off Bornholm after a gas leak from the defunct Russian-owned Nord Stream 2 pipeline drained into the Baltic Sea.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2022
