"Any further delay is straining everyone's patience", Pistorius told journalists ahead of a NATO ministers' meeting in Brussels.
(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Sweden's planned joining of the NATO military alliance is overdue and needs to happen now, Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday.
"Any further delay is straining everyone's patience", Pistorius told journalists ahead of a NATO ministers' meeting in Brussels.
(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,592 PTS
|+0.28%
|+1.64%
|-
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Thursday at 3 AM ET
Indian banks' margins set to fall, credit growth to moderate in FY25 - S&P
Senegal 'better positioned than some' to navigate investor concern, says IMF
European banks and their $1.5 trillion commercial property headache
Asia techs bask in Nvidia afterglow
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee
Stellantis Delivers Record Net Revenues, Net Profit, Industrial Free Cash Flows for Full Year 2023
Stellantis operating profit down 10% in H2 due to N. America strikes