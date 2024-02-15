Sweden must join NATO now, German defence minister says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Sweden's planned joining of the NATO military alliance is overdue and needs to happen now, Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday.

"Any further delay is straining everyone's patience", Pistorius told journalists ahead of a NATO ministers' meeting in Brussels. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)