COPENHAGEN, June 17 (Reuters) - The operating lifetime of Sweden's Forsmark and Ringhals nuclear power plants will be extended to 80 years from 60 years, Swedish utility Vattenfall, the operator of the two facilities, said in a statement on Monday.

Extending the operating life of the five reactors at the two plants by 20 years could provide more than 800 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity, which is roughly equivalent to Sweden's current electricity consumption for six years, Vattenfall said.

Investments of between 40 billion Swedish crowns ($3.80 billion) and 50 billion crowns were being made to replace or renovate systems and components, the operator added. ($1 = 10.5349 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)