Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sweden's Klarna to lay off 10% of staff as war, inflation hits business

05/23/2022 | 12:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A smartphone displays a Klarna logo on top of banknotes is in this illustration

STOCKHOLM, May 23 (Reuters) - Swedish payments company Klarna will lay off about 10% of its 7,000 employees, it said on Monday, as rampant inflation and the war in Ukraine have worsened business sentiment.

The news, first reported by Swedish business daily Dagens Industri, was delivered to employees through a recorded message on Monday. The company, which offers a buy now, pay later service, posted operating losses of 6.58 billion Swedish crowns in 2021.

Klarna said in a statement sent to Reuters that the world had changed since it set out its business plans in the autumn of 2021.

"Since then, we have seen a tragic and unnecessary war in Ukraine unfold, a shift in consumer sentiment, a steep increase in inflation, a highly volatile stock market and a likely recession," Sebastian Siemiatkowski, Klarna’s chief executive and co-founder, said in the statement.

"It saddens me to say that as a result of this, approximately 10% of our colleagues and friends across all domains in the company will be impacted," he said.

The tech startup is looking to raise up to 10 billion crowns in a new financing round, Dagens Industri says. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Supantha Mukherjee; Editing by David Goodman and Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:31pBlackRock moves to sidelines on developed market equities
RE
12:31pEU hopes energy funds can unlock deal on Russian oil sanctions
RE
12:29pU.S. wheat rises on bargain buying, pull corn higher; soy weak
RE
12:26pWall Street bounces back on boost from banks, Apple after volatile week
RE
12:20pEngland discovers 36 new monkeypox cases, total rises to 56
RE
12:18pRussia cuts mandatory FX conversion level for exporters to 50%
RE
12:12pRussian diplomat in Switzerland says he resigns over Ukraine invasion
RE
12:07pSweden's Klarna to lay off 10% of staff as war, inflation hits business
RE
12:07pFTSE 100 Closes Monday Up 1.56%, Consolidating Defensive Position
DJ
12:06pAt Mariupol cemetery, a grieving mother ponders war's human toll
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent chief causes stir with repost of article on China's economy
2Economic outlook has 'darkened', business and government leaders warn i..
3Siemens Gamesa turnaround will take years, main owner says after $4.3 b..
4Chipmaker Broadcom in talks to acquire VMware -sources
5Media release dated 23 May 2022 / Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Artic..

HOT NEWS