Sweden's Klarna to lay off 10% of staff as war, inflation hits business

STOCKHOLM, May 23 (Reuters) - Swedish payments company
Klarna will lay off about 10% of its 7,000 employees, it said on
Monday, as rampant inflation and the war in Ukraine have
worsened business sentiment.
The news, first reported by Swedish business daily Dagens
Industri, was delivered to employees through a recorded message
on Monday. The company, which offers a buy now, pay later
service, posted operating losses of 6.58 billion Swedish crowns
in 2021.
Klarna said in a statement sent to Reuters that the world
had changed since it set out its business plans in the autumn of
2021.
"Since then, we have seen a tragic and unnecessary war in
Ukraine unfold, a shift in consumer sentiment, a steep increase
in inflation, a highly volatile stock market and a likely
recession," Sebastian Siemiatkowski, Klarna’s chief executive
and co-founder, said in the statement.
"It saddens me to say that as a result of this,
approximately 10% of our colleagues and friends across all
domains in the company will be impacted," he said.
The tech startup is looking to raise up to 10 billion crowns
in a new financing round, Dagens Industri says.
