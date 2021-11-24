Log in
Sweden's New Prime Minister Steps Down After Hours Into the Job -Bloomberg

11/24/2021 | 01:09pm EST
--Sweden's first female Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson was forced to resign hours after her appointment after a junior partner to her Social Democrats left her government over the loss of next year's budget vote, Bloomberg reports.

--"I understand that this may look very messy, and what has happened is completely unique," Ms. Andersson said as she announced her resignation less than eight hours after being appointed, Bloomberg reports.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/3nNAlN9

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-24-21 1309ET

