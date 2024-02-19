STOCKHOLM, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Swedish state-owned utility Vattenfall said on Monday it was proceeding with the planning of new nuclear power near its existing Ringhals site but that it was still too early say which reactor type it would choose. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
