Sweden's Vattenfall sees Q3 profits dwindle 46%

OSLO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Vattenfall slumped to an
operating profit of 4.7 billion crowns ($538 million) in the
third quarter from 8.7 billion crowns a year ago, it said on
Tuesday, as an unusually high hydrological balance put pressure
on Nordic power prices.
"Price hedges and a positive contribution from the sales
operations and trading have counterbalanced the negative effect
of lower electricity prices," the utility firm said in a
statement.
($1 = 8.7369 Swedish crowns)
($1 = 8.7369 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Gwladys Fouche)