Sweden's centre-left bloc leading election -TV4 poll

STOCKHOLM, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Sweden's centre-left parties
looked set to win a majority in parliament on Sunday, an
election day poll showed, likely giving Social Democratic Prime
Minister Magdalena Andersson another term in office.
The survey by commercial broadcaster TV4 gave the
centre-left bloc 50.6% of the votes against 48.0% for the
opposition right-wing parties, although Swedish polls sometimes
differ significantly from the final result.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)