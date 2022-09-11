Advanced search
Sweden's centre-left bloc narrowly leading election -SVT exit poll

09/11/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
STOCKHOLM, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Sweden's centre-left parties looked set to win a narrow majority in parliament, an exit poll after Sunday's election showed, likely giving Social Democratic Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson another term in office.

The survey by public broadcaster SVT gave the centre-left bloc 49.8% of the votes against 49.2% for the opposition right-wing parties, although exit polls sometimes differ significantly from the final result.

A TV4 poll carried out on election day also showed a centre-left lead. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2022
