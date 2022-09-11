Sweden's centre-left bloc narrowly leading election -SVT exit poll

STOCKHOLM, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Sweden's centre-left parties
looked set to win a narrow majority in parliament, an exit poll
after Sunday's election showed, likely giving Social Democratic
Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson another term in office.
The survey by public broadcaster SVT gave the centre-left
bloc 49.8% of the votes against 49.2% for the opposition
right-wing parties, although exit polls sometimes differ
significantly from the final result.
A TV4 poll carried out on election day also showed a
centre-left lead.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)