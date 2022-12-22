Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Sweden's foreign minister says NATO talks with Turkey progressing well

12/22/2022 | 10:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Blinken hosts joint news conference with Sweden Foreign Minister Billstrom and Finland Foreign Minister Haavisto at State Department in Washington

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Talks between Sweden and Turkey are progressing well and Stockholm hopes Ankara will ratify the Nordic country's NATO application well before an alliance summit in July, Sweden's foreign minister said on Thursday.

Sweden and Finland applied in May to join NATO in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but ran into objections from Turkey which accused the Nordic countries of harbouring militants, including from the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

"Things are progressing well, we had an excellent meeting today," Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom told Reuters after meeting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara.

At a press conference after the meeting Cavusoglu acknowledged that Sweden had taken steps to meet conditions spelt out in a memorandum between the three countries but said more needed to be done.

Billstrom said Sweden had already made good progress and said tougher anti-terrorism laws that will come into force on Jan. 1 in Sweden had been welcomed by Ankara.

"It's not strange that Turkey says there are more things that need to be done. We are not there yet, these things need to be implemented first, but we have taken many steps," Billstrom said, adding that Sweden had also lifted an arms export embargo to Turkey.

The NATO application has so far been ratified by 28 of the 30 member countries. Hungary has said its parliament will approve the application in early 2023. Ankara says a decision could come after elections due in June.

"We hope that we can become members at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July, at the latest," Billstrom said. "Our target is to have the application ratified by the Turkish parliament long before that," he said.

One sticking point has been extraditions of persons Turkey regards as terrorists and Cavusoglu lamented a decision earlier this week, when Sweden's top court denied a request from Ankara to extradite a journalist with alleged links to Islamic scholar Fetullah Gulen, blamed by Turkey for an attempted coup.

Billstrom said Sweden had an independent judiciary and that there was nothing the government could do to change such decisions.

"Our courts are bound by Swedish and international laws, including the European Extradition Convention, which Turkey also has signed, I might add," he said.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander)

By Johan Ahlander


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.46% 68.488 Delayed Quote.-7.59%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.05% 18.66943 Delayed Quote.40.01%
Latest news "Economy"
11:33aSpanish lawmakers approve transgender rights bill
RE
11:28aZelenskiy met Polish president on return from Washington
RE
11:14aUkraine's battle to keep Russian missiles at bay
RE
11:11aGermany orders Standard Chartered to hold more capital
RE
11:09aU.S. hitting Russian naval entities with sanctions
RE
11:08aSouth African rand holds on to gains against resurgent dollar
RE
11:05aBritain expects financial services deal with Swiss in summer 2023
RE
11:04aSpain's penal code reforms soften penalties linked to Catalan separatist leaders
RE
10:58aUkraine's Zelenskiy meets Polish Duda on U.S. return
RE
10:55aBiden warns Americans: 'Leave now' if you plan to travel for Christmas holiday
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Short sellers gain nearly $304 billion after tumble in U.S. st..
2U.S. weekly jobless claims rise slightly; third-quarter GDP revised hig..
3Tesla offers discount on some car models in U.S., Canada
4Analyst recommendations: Costco, Jefferies, Target, The Gym Group...
5China, HK stocks rise after Chinese securities regulator vows further r..

HOT NEWS