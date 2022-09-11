Advanced search
Sweden's right-wing bloc swings to narrow lead in election -SVT

09/11/2022 | 04:48pm EDT
STOCKHOLM, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Sweden's right-wing bloc swung to a narrow lead in elections for parliament on Sunday, surpassing the centre-left parties as 55% of districts had posted results, public broadcaster SVT reported.

The right-wing parties were on track to win a majority of 175 seats in the 349-seat parliament on Sunday, while the centre-left could get 174, the projection showed.

The race remained tight, with a large number of votes still to be counted. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)


