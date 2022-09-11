Sweden's right-wing bloc swings to narrow lead in election -SVT

STOCKHOLM, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Sweden's right-wing bloc
swung to a narrow lead in elections for parliament on Sunday,
surpassing the centre-left parties as 55% of districts had
posted results, public broadcaster SVT reported.
The right-wing parties were on track to win a majority of
175 seats in the 349-seat parliament on Sunday, while the
centre-left could get 174, the projection showed.
The race remained tight, with a large number of votes still
to be counted.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)