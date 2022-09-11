Sweden's right-wing to win majority of parliamentary seats -preliminary election result

STOCKHOLM, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Sweden's right-wing
opposition parties were on track to win a narrow majority of 175
seats in the 349-seat parliament on Sunday, beating the ruling
centre-left, the country's election authority said as 78% of
districts had reported results.
If confirmed, Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson is
expected to become prime minister while the anti-immigration,
far-right Sweden Democrats would be the biggest right-wing group
and gain direct influence on policy for the first time.
The race remained tight, with a significant number of votes
still to be counted.
The right-wing bloc consists of the Moderates, the Liberals,
the Christian Democrats and the Sweden Democrats.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)