Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sweden's ruling Social Democrats to decide on NATO on May 15

05/09/2022 | 05:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson looks on next to a microphone on the first day of a special German cabinet meeting hosted by Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the government's guest house Schloss Meseberg in Meseberg, Gransee, Germany

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's ruling Social Democrats will decide on May 15 whether to overturn decades of opposition to NATO membership, the party said on Monday, a move that would almost certainly lead to Sweden asking to join the 30-nation alliance.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sparked an urgent rethink of security policy in both Sweden and Finland. The Finnish president, Sauli Niinisto, is this week expected to announce his support for an application.

Niinisto's announcement, on May 12, would trigger what is likely to be a hectic couple of weeks during which the map of northern Europe's security architecture could be redrawn.

"What the decision is going to be is not decided yet today," Social Democrat party secretary Tobias Baudin told Swedish public service radio SR. "Our message is that on May 15 there will be a decision for the party leadership to take a position on."

The Social Democrats - the biggest party in Sweden for the last 100 years - are holding three digital party meetings this week to canvas members' opinion on NATO membership ahead of the final decision by the leadership at the weekend.

Meanwhile, parliament is holding a parallel, all-party review of security policy which is due to report on May 13.

"I want to have that on the table before I make a decision," Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said in a debate on NATO on Swedish TV on Sunday.

A formal application to join NATO could be made at the alliance's June summit in Madrid and is likely to be fast-tracked, though getting the signatures of all 30 alliance members could take up to a year.

Military non-alignment has long been a policy bedrock for many Swedes and while support for NATO membership has been growing sharply - most polls in recent months have shown a clear majority in favour - many still remain uncertain.

A decision to seek NATO membership would be sure to anger Moscow, which has threatened to station nuclear weapons in Kaliningrad, across the sea from Sweden.

The Left and Green parties have rejected calls for membership, while the rest of the opposition wants to go ahead.

"Ask Ukraine if they would have preferred to be in NATO," Ulf Kristersson, the leader of the Moderates, the biggest opposition party, said during the NATO debate.

"We have to seek common protection together with other democracies and stand up for our common values."

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard, William Maclean)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:23aUS lobby fears 'exodus' of foreign staff in China due to COVID measures
RE
05:22aSouth Korea's incoming govt considers joining U.S. economic pact
RE
05:22aPutin channels victory over Hitler to spur Russian army in Ukraine
RE
05:22aPutin channels victory over Hitler to spur Russian army in Ukraine
RE
05:20aMany Germans still work from home despite end of COVID requirement - Ifo
RE
05:18aRightmove CEO to leave next year, shares fall
RE
05:15aUkraine breaking the Russian army is "very possible," says UK's Wallace
RE
05:09aEU should seize Russian reserves to rebuild Ukraine, Borrell says -FT
RE
05:07aSri Lanka's ruling party supporters storm anti-govt protest camp, at least 9 injured
RE
05:05aSweden's ruling Social Democrats to decide on NATO on May 15
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Iranian oil imports ease on poor margins, lure of Russian oil
2PostNL cuts forecast on inflation and supply chain challenges, shares d..
3Infineon Technologies AG: CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND DESPITE GLOBAL UNCERT..
4Exclusive: Biden sidelined global energy partners with record emergency..
5Four-fifths of EM funds still trapped in Russian stocks - research

HOT NEWS