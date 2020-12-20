Log in
Sweden to ban travel from Britain - SVT

12/20/2020 | 01:33pm EST
STOCKHOLM, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Sweden will impose travel restrictions on passengers from Britain after the spread of a new virus strain, Swedish public Broadcaster SVT said on Sunday.

"We are preparing a decision to ban entry from the UK. It should come into effect as soon as possible Mikael Damberg, Minister for Home Affairs told SVT.

The formal decision is scheduled to be taken on Monday.

The decision follows a series of similar steps taken by other European countries earlier on Sunday.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2020
