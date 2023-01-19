Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Sweden to send infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

01/19/2023 | 04:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
European Council President Charles Michel visits Sweden

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The Swedish government announced on Thursday a new package of military aid to Ukraine that will include armoured infantry fighting vehicles and said it had ordered its defence forces to prepare shipment of the artillery system Archer.

The package is worth 4.3 billion Swedish crowns ($419 million) and will also include NLAW anti-tank weapons.

"Military support to Ukraine is absolutely crucial," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a news conference. "Ukraine's wishes in terms of what they want carries a lot of weight in our decision."

Sweden will send about 50 of its tracked and armoured Type 90 infantry fighting vehicle. The government did not specify how many Archer systems it would supply.

Ahead of the package presented on Thursday, Sweden had announced around 5 billion Swedish crowns of military aid to Ukraine as well as several instalments of humanitarian supplies.

Sweden currently holds the rotating EU presidency and has applied to join the NATO alliance along with Finland, a move that abandons decades of non-alignment following the invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a special military operation".

Sweden has 48 Archer systems, which is a vehicle-mounted self-propelled gun howitzer made by Bofors BAE that Ukraine has long expressed an interest in adding to its arsenal as it seeks to repel Russian forces.

($1 = 10.2725 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Niklas Pollard)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
05:23aKazakh president calls early parliamentary election for March
RE
05:17aBrothers found guilty of spying for Russia in Sweden
RE
05:16aJapan 2022 crude import volume up 8.5%, first y/y rise in 10 years
RE
05:15aRupee falls alongside Asian peers, more U.S. data eyed
RE
05:14aIndia's 5-year swap signals rising bets of dovish RBI in 2023 - analysts
RE
05:13aSome 65% of high-school teachers in France on strike against pension reform - union
RE
05:11aAltice kicks off process to extend maturing loans, increase pricing - memo
RE
05:08aStrike cuts French power supply, halts refinery shipments
RE
05:07aThai hospitality giant Minor International targets 20% revenue growth in 2023
RE
05:03aChinook helicopters could cost Germany twice as much as planned -Business Insider
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-A looming U.S. debt ceiling fight is starting to worry invest..
2Marketmind: Turbulence
3RELX : Goldman Sachs is Neutral
4Future passives; Bullard confirms hawkish stance
5Gazprom to ship 25.1 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Thursday

HOT NEWS