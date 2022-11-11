Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Sweden to spurn nuclear weapons as NATO member, foreign minister says

11/11/2022 | 10:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden plans to declare nuclear weapons cannot be stationed on its territory when the country joins the NATO military alliance, following in the footsteps of its Nordic neighbors, the Swedish foreign minister told local news agency TT on Friday.

Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO earlier this year in a move triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. So far, the application has been ratified by 28 of NATO's 30 countries.

Sweden's supreme commander raised eyebrows this month when he recommended that the government should not insert any red lines in the final negotiations with NATO, such as bans against permanent alliance bases or nuclear weapons on Swedish soil.

However, Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said Sweden would join Denmark and Norway in unilaterally declaring that it would not allow nuclear weapons in Sweden.

"It is still the long-term Moderate Party position," he told TT. "We have never intended to change the conditions for the application submitted by the previous government," he said.

A Moderate Party-led alliance won the September general election, ending eight years of Social Democratic rule in Sweden.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
10:53aRussia-backed Indian refiner Nayara Energy's quarterly profit halves
RE
10:52aVatican to investigate French cardinal who abused 14-year-old girl
RE
10:47aItaly's new government challenges sea of maritime laws
RE
10:42aCourt rejects Nigeria's compensation request against Eni, Shell
RE
10:40aCOVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up 44% of U.S. cases
RE
10:39aScottish court says man accused of faking death is U.S. rape suspect
RE
10:39aU.S. student loan debt relief blocked
RE
10:36aCOP27: Biden says the climate crisis is about human security, economic security
RE
10:34aMexico president would like to see central bank balance inflation, growth
RE
10:32aStorm Nicole drenches Georgia and Carolinas after wreaking destruction in Florida
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1CanSino Biologics : CanSinoBIO's Convidecia Air™ Approved for Eme..
2FTX scrambles for funds as regulators take action
3Richemont 2Q Sales Rose Amid Rebound in Asia
4Elon Musk braces for $56 billion battle with heavy metal drummer
5GN Store Nord in Q3 2022 delivered 24% revenue growth, while organic gr..

HOT NEWS