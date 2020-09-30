Swedish Australian Chamber of Commerce : Business & Investment Trends between Australia & Sweden

[Link] On 29 September the SACC and ABCS (Australian Business Council of Sweden) joined forces and delivered the first ever joint webinar with special guests HE Bernard Philip, Australian Ambassador to Sweden and HE Henrik Cederin, Swedish Ambassador to Australia.

They were joined by Martin Ekberg, Trade & Invest Commissioner and Country Manager to Australia, New Zealand & the Pacific Islands and Jennifer Mackinlay, Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner for UK, Ireland & Nordics, in the discussion about business and investment trends between the two countries.

The event kicked off with an introduction by the Chairmen of the two Chambers. In the proceeding webinar, attendees learnt about the size, scope and focus of international business and investments changes in a post-COVID world and what the implications will be for Swedish/Australian businesses. The speakers also discussed how trade flows, sourcing strategies and manufacturing footprints will be impacted.

This session was moderated by Teresia Fors, Vice President of SACC.

Speakers:

Bernard Philip, Australian Ambassador to Sweden

Henrik Cederin, Swedish Ambassador to Australia

Jennifer Mackinlay, Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner for UK, Ireland & Nordics

Martin Ekberg, Trade & Invest Commissioner and Country Manager to Australia, New Zealand & the Pacific Islands

Warren Campbell, Chairman Australian Business Council of Sweden

Jan Gardberg, President of Swedish Australian Chamber of Commerce

Listen to the full webinar and the interactive Q&A session here.

The SACC and ABCS will continue this collaboration and aims to bring you another webinar in the near future where we will take a deeper dive into some of the topics raised during this session.

Keep your eyes on the SACC socials Linkedin and Facebook for further updates as announcements are made about future events, and check out the Recent Events and Webinars page on the SACC website for summaries and recordings of our recent presentations.