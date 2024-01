Jan 11 (Reuters) - Swedish electric vehicle maker Polestar, on Thursday reported deliveries in 2023 that fell short of its target, as the company's higher-priced models struggled to generate demand in an uncertain economy.

Polestar reported annual deliveries of 54,600 vehicles, compared to its target of about 60,000 for the year.

The company also said it has appointed Per Ansgar as interim chief financial officer. (Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)