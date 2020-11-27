Log in
Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB: 3rd Quarter Results

11/27/2020 | 08:11am EST
DGAP-News: Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ) / Key word(s): Quarter Results
27.11.2020 / 14:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (publ.)
559153-6510
Interim Report January - September 2020

Please find attached Interim Report January - September 2020 as PDF.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7830G_1-2020-11-27.pdf
 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom.


The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ)
Box 30 Amal
66200 Vastra Gotaland
Sweden
Phone: +46 532 611 00
Internet: https://sem.se
ISIN: SE0011167600
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 1151208

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1151208  27.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1151208&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2020
