Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ) : Half-year Report

08/31/2021 | 05:46am EDT
DGAP-News: Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ) / Key word(s): Half Year Report
Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ) : Half-year Report

31.08.2021 / 11:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (publ.)
559153-6510
Interim Report January - June 2021
Please find attached Interim Report as PDF.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2105K_1-2021-8-31.pdf






This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


31.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ)
Box 30 Amal
66200 Vastra Gotaland
Sweden
Phone: +46 532 611 00
Internet: https://sem.se
ISIN: SE0011167600
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 1230094

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1230094  31.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1230094&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
HOT NEWS