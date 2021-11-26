Log in
Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ) : Interim Report January - September 2021

11/26/2021 | 05:16am EST
DGAP-News: Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ) / Key word(s): Interim Report
Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ) : Interim Report January - September 2021

26.11.2021 / 11:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (publ.)
559153-6510
Interim Report January - September 2021
Please find attached Interim Report as PDF.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7379T_1-2021-11-26.pdf

26.11.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language: English
Company: Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ)
Box 30 Amal
66200 Vastra Gotaland
Sweden
Phone: +46 532 611 00
Internet: https://sem.se
ISIN: SE0011167600
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 1252234

 
HOT NEWS