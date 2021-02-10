Swedish Match: Full Year Report January - December 2020

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strong finish to the year with top-line growth across all product segments

Record sales and operating profit for the year driven by strong traction for ZYN nicotine pouches in the US. Double-digit operating profit growth in local currencies for the Smokefree and Cigar product segments in both the full year and the fourth quarter.

COVID-19 related effects are estimated to have elevated sales and operating profit for the full year as well as in the fourth quarter.

In local currencies, sales increased by 15 percent for the fourth quarter and by 17 percent for the full year. Reported sales increased by 5 percent to 4,136 MSEK (3,933) for the fourth quarter and by 13 percent to 16,698 MSEK (14,739) for the full year despite significant strengthening of the Swedish krona during the year versus the US dollar, the Norwegian krona and the Brazilian real.

In local currencies, operating profit from product segments1) increased by 23 percent for the fourth quarter and by 28 percent for the full year. Reported operating profit from product segments increased by 12 percent to 1,695 MSEK (1,520) for the fourth quarter and by 23 percent to 7,160 MSEK (5,812) for the full year.

Operating profit amounted to 1,650 MSEK (1,098) for the fourth quarter and to 6,991 MSEK (5,307) for the full year. The fourth quarter of 2019 included a non-cash impairment charge of 367 MSEK related to the European chewing tobacco business.

Profit after tax amounted to 1,244 MSEK (756) for the fourth quarter and to 4,888 MSEK (3,896) for the full year. The full year 2020 includes a charge of 286 MSEK following an adverse ruling in a tax case.

Adjusted earnings per share increased by 15 percent to 7.82 SEK (6.81) for the fourth quarter and by 27 percent to 32.16 SEK (25.41) for the full year. Earnings per share amounted to 7.82 SEK (4.62) for the fourth quarter and to 30.38 SEK (23.22) for the full year.

The Board proposes an increased dividend of 15.00 SEK per share. The Board also proposes a 10:1 split of the Swedish Match share.

The outlook for 2021 can be found on page 14.

1) Excludes Other operations and larger one-time items.

This information is information that Swedish Match AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08.15 a.m. CET on February 10, 2021.

