Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Swedish PM Formally Resigns, Paving Way for Appointment of Country's First Female PM

11/11/2021 | 03:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Sweden's prime minister formally resigned on Wednesday, beginning a succession process that will likely see current finance minister Magdalena Andersson become the country's first female prime minister.

Stefan Lofven, who had led the Social Democrats party since 2012 and became prime minister in 2014 to lead a centre-left coalition, announced over the summer that he would step down as both party leader and prime minister this fall to give his successor enough time to campaign ahead of next year's general election.

The parliamentary speaker will now begin talks with the leaders of all parties represented in parliament, before he proposes a candidate he feels is most likely to be accepted by parliament. Under Swedish rules, a prime ministerial candidate needs to avoid a majority of members of parliament voting against them to succeed.

"The speaker of the parliament will hold talks with the party leaders today and will most probably give Ms. Andersson the task of exploring the possibility of forming a government," analysts at SEB said.

The Centre Party and the Greens seem prepared to accept Ms. Andersson, but the challenge for her will be to secure support from the Left Party without losing the Centre's support, SEB said. The Centre Party don't want the Left Party to have decisive political influence, especially in the budget, according to SEB.

The government has proposed its budget but hasn't yet secured enough support for it to be passed when parliament votes on it later this month.

"It may well end with Ms. Andersson, a Social Democrat, as prime minister but once again ruling with a centre-right budget," SEB said.

Mr. Lofven remains as caretaker prime minister until his successor is appointed.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-21 0342ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:51aLegacy coal and nuclear stations drive RWE profit
RE
03:42aSluggish UK economy falls behind the G7 pack again
RE
03:42aSwedish PM Formally Resigns, Paving Way for Appointment of Country's First Female PM
DJ
03:37aGenerali's 9-month profit beats expectations, has 1 billion euros left for potential M&A
RE
03:36aSOLEK teams up with BlackRock for up to 200 MW solar plants in Chile
RE
03:32aGold extends gains as U.S. inflation surges
RE
03:24aGross domestic product by canton in 2019
PU
03:24aNew series of actual hours worked for labour productivity 2020
PU
03:24aDollar rockets to 20-month highs after hot U.S. inflation
RE
03:24aCIVIL AVIATION : scheduled and charter traffic in 3rd quarter 2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande faces default deadline on $148 million payment, some bondhol..
2Rivian valued at over $100 billion in debut, after world's biggest IPO ..
3Elon Musk sells $5 billion in Tesla shares after Twitter poll
4UK house prices soar again, fuelled by dearth of sellers: RICS
5Arcelor Mittal reports strongest quarter in more than a decade

HOT NEWS