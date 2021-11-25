Log in
Swedish Parliament to Vote Again on Magdalena Andersson as PM

11/25/2021 | 10:18am EST
By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--The Swedish parliament will meet on Monday to vote again on electing Magdalena Andersson as prime minister, the parliamentary speaker said at a press conference Thursday.

Ms. Andersson on Wednesday morning became Sweden's first female prime minister, but resigned just hours later as her coalition government collapsed.

Following Wednesday's prime-ministerial election, parliament voted on the government's budget bill, which failed to pass. That meant the budget proposed by opposition parties was approved instead, an opposition that includes the populist Sweden Democrats.

In response, Ms. Andersson's key coalition partner, the Green Party, quit the government, refusing to govern with a budget negotiated by the Sweden Democrats, a move that forced Ms. Andersson's resignation.

"I deeply regret the development of events we saw yesterday," parliamentary speaker Andreas Norlen said at the press conference.

"I should have been told that there was such a reservation in the Green Party's position...Then of course I would not have nominated Magdalena Andersson [for prime minister] on Monday."

Mr. Norlen said he has now spoken to all party leaders, whose position on their preferred prime-ministerial candidate hasn't changed since Wednesday's vote, and he will therefore nominate Ms. Andersson as prime minister again, with the vote to take place on Monday.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-21 1018ET

