Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Swedish Supreme court stops extradition of Turkish man accused of coup attempt

12/19/2022 | 06:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden's Supreme Court on Monday said it had blocked the extradition of a Turkish man accused by Ankara of taking part in a coup attempt in 2016, a potential blow to Sweden's bid to join NATO.

Bulent Kenes, a journalist who fled to Sweden in 2016 and was granted asylum, is accused by Turkey of taking part in the coup and being a supporter of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who Turkey says was behind the attempt. Gulen denies any involvement. Kenes has also denied committing any crime.

"It is clear in this case that there are several hindrances against extradition," the court said in a statement.

The Swedish Supreme Court said the coup allegations were in part related to a political crime and there was a risk of persecution based on Kenes' political views.

Finland and Sweden both asked to join NATO in May in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine but ran into objections from Turkey, which accused the two of harbouring groups it deems terrorists. So far, the Nordic countries' NATO bid has won approval by 28 states but still need Turkey's support.

Sweden's newly elected government is working hard to convince Turkey and has distanced itself from the Kurdish YPG militia, which Turkey considers to be part of PKK. It extradited a man in December with alleged ties to PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by the EU.

Turkey said last month that Sweden and Finland had made progress towards NATO membership but that they still needed to do more to satisfy Ankara's demands on tackling militant groups.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander;Editing by Alison Williams and Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 4.34% 66.777 Delayed Quote.-14.60%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.06% 18.6505 Delayed Quote.39.94%
Latest news "Economy"
06:35aHasidic Jewish refugees from Ukraine celebrate Hanukkah at Hungarian shelter
RE
06:33aFutures higher after two-week selloff, Tesla jumps on Musk poll
RE
06:32aCopper rises as China pledges economic support
RE
06:32aKremlin: Russia still considering response to oil price cap - TASS
RE
06:32aGhana dollar bonds drop after government says will suspend debt payments
RE
06:32aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen -2-
DJ
06:32aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Climbing After Last Week's Dive
DJ
06:31aFTX's Bankman-Fried to appear in Bahamas court; expected to waive extradition
RE
06:30aS.African rand jumps as markets welcome Ramaphosa's win as ANC leader
RE
06:30aSwedish Supreme court stops extradition of Turkish man accused of coup attempt
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Australia's sovereign wealth fund buys gold, commodities as shadow of 1..
2Investors ramp up pressure on Big Oil firms to set 2030 climate targets
3Analysis-Investors eye a new market in Central Europe: homes for rent
4Morning bid: No Messi magic for markets
5Insurers shun FTX-linked crypto firms as contagion risk mounts

HOT NEWS